O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

O-cresol novolac epoxy resin is a multifunctional o-cresol novolac glycidyl ether type epoxy resin. Due to the polyepoxy structure in its molecular structure and the high cross-linking density of the cured product, the cured product not only has excellent resistance to Heat resistance, chemical resistance, moisture resistance, but also excellent electrical insulation and adhesion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin include Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, Hexion, DIC, Sinopec, Shengquan and Chang Chun Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Medium Viscosity Epoxy Resin

High Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

EMC

CCL

Electronic Ink

Heat Resistant Laminate Composites

high Temperature Adhesive

Other

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics

Hexion

DIC

Sinopec

Shengquan

Chang Chun Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 O-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

