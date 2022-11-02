High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bisphenol F epoxy resin, also known as bisphenol F diglycidyl ether, abbreviated as BPF, is a new epoxy resin developed to reduce the viscosity of bisphenol A epoxy resin itself and has the same properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin include Osaka Soda, Hexion, Epoxy Base Electronic, Huntsman, Aditya Birla Chemicals, DIC, Olin Corporation, Kukdo Chemical and Nan Ya Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Medium Viscosity Epoxy Resin

High Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OSAT

IDM

Electronic Device

Power Discrete

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Purity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Osaka Soda

Hexion

Epoxy Base Electronic

Huntsman

Aditya Birla Chemicals

DIC

Olin Corporation

Kukdo Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics

Chang Chun Plastics

SHIN-A T&C

