Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Novolac epoxy resin is formed by the reaction of novolac resin and epichlorohydrin in the presence of NaOH.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Novolac Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Novolac Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Novolac Epoxy Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenol Novolac Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Novolac Epoxy Resin include Huntsman, Olin, Hexion, NanYa Plastics, Kukdo Chemical Industry, Chang Chun Group, SanMu Group, Aditya Birla Group and DIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Novolac Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenol Novolac Epoxy Resin

o-Cresol Novolac Epoxy Resin

Bisphenol A Novolac Epoxy Resin

Other

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Packaging materials

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Composite Materials

Others

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Novolac Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Novolac Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Novolac Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Novolac Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

Olin

Hexion

NanYa Plastics

Kukdo Chemical Industry

Chang Chun Group

SanMu Group

Aditya Birla Group

DIC

Shengquan

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Novolac Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Novolac Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Novolac Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Novolac Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Novolac Epoxy Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Novolac Epoxy

