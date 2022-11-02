Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The medium molecular weight epoxy resin has strong adsorption capacity, good bending performance, and the impact resistance is improved by more than 20%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin include Kukdo Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics, Sanmu Group, Hexion, Olin, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Chang Chun Chemical, SINOPEC Baling and Jiangsu Yangnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Medium Viscosity Epoxy Resin

High Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Medium Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kukdo Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Sanmu Group

Hexion

Olin

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Chang Chun Chemical

SINOPEC Baling

Jiangsu Yangnong

Guangdong Hongchang

Dalian Qihua Chemical

Bluestar

Huntsman

Kingboard (Panyu) Petrochemical

Nantong Xingchen

