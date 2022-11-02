High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The main uses of high molecular weight epoxy resins are coatings and laminates, and the demand for these resins is growing with the rapid development of the can coating industry and the electronics industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin include Kukdo Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics, Sanmu Group, Hexion, Olin, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Chang Chun Chemical, SINOPEC Baling and Jiangsu Yangnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin
High Viscosity Epoxy Resin
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Can Coating
Drum Lining
Coil Coating
Other
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kukdo Chemicals
Nan Ya Plastics
Sanmu Group
Hexion
Olin
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Chang Chun Chemical
SINOPEC Baling
Jiangsu Yangnong
Guangdong Hongchang
Dalian Qihua Chemical
Bluestar
Huntsman
Kingboard (Panyu) Petrochemical
Nantong Xingchen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Molecular Weight Epoxy Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
