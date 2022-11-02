Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bisphenol A liquid epoxy resin is the most common representative variety of epoxy resins, and its cured product has many excellent properties, such as high bond strength, low shrinkage, good chemical resistance and electrical insulation, etc. It has a wide range of applications in various fields of the national economy such as adhesives, composite materials, textiles and building materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins include Kukdo Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics, Sanmu Group, Hexion, Olin, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Chang Chun Chemical, SINOPEC Baling and Jiangsu Yangnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Product

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resin

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kukdo Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Sanmu Group

Hexion

Olin

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Chang Chun Chemical

SINOPEC Baling

Jiangsu Yangnong

Guangdong Hongchang

Dalian Qihua Chemical

Bluestar

Huntsman

Kingboard (Panyu) Petrochemical

Nantong Xingchen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bisphenol A Liquid Epoxy

