PCB Plating Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PCB electroplating chemicals mainly include chemical nickel-gold and immersion copper electroplating.

The global key manufacturers of PCB Plating Chemicals include Atotech, DuPont, MacDermid, JCU CORPORATION, Uyemura, Jetchem International, Chemetall, Quaker Houghton and A Brite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PCB Plating Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Pretreatment Agent

Electroplating Additive

Post-treatment Agent

Rigid PCB

Flexible PCB

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Atotech

DuPont

MacDermid

JCU CORPORATION

Uyemura

Jetchem International

Chemetall

Quaker Houghton

A Brite

TIB

DuBois

Daiwa Kasei

GHTech

Guangzhou Sanfu

Guangdong Dazhi Chem

Wuhan Fengfan Electrochemical Technology

Coventya

