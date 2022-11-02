PCB Plating Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PCB electroplating chemicals mainly include chemical nickel-gold and immersion copper electroplating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PCB Plating Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PCB Plating Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global PCB Plating Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pretreatment Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PCB Plating Chemicals include Atotech, DuPont, MacDermid, JCU CORPORATION, Uyemura, Jetchem International, Chemetall, Quaker Houghton and A Brite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PCB Plating Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pretreatment Agent
Electroplating Additive
Post-treatment Agent
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid PCB
Flexible PCB
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PCB Plating Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PCB Plating Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PCB Plating Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PCB Plating Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atotech
DuPont
MacDermid
JCU CORPORATION
Uyemura
Jetchem International
Chemetall
Quaker Houghton
A Brite
TIB
DuBois
Daiwa Kasei
GHTech
Guangzhou Sanfu
Guangdong Dazhi Chem
Wuhan Fengfan Electrochemical Technology
Coventya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PCB Plating Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PCB Plating Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PCB Plating Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PCB Plating Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PCB Plating Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PCB Plating Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Plating Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PCB Plating Chemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Plating Chemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
