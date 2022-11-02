Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bromomethane series contains monobromomethane, dibromomethane, and tribromomethane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane in global, including the following market information:
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Methyl Bromide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane include Intech, Albemarle, ICL, Jianxin Chemical, Changyi Chemical, Shijiazhuang Chenghexin Chemical, Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. and Zouping Mingxing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Methyl Bromide
Dibromomethane
Tribromomethane
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Fumigant
Industrial Fumigant
Flame Retardant
Pesticide
Medicine
Other
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intech
Albemarle
ICL
Jianxin Chemical
Changyi Chemical
Shijiazhuang Chenghexin Chemical
Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Zouping Mingxing Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromomethane, Dibromomethane and Tribromomethane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
