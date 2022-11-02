1,1-Dichloroethene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinylidene chloride is another name of 1,1-Dichloroethene, also called 1,1-DCE, and is also an organochloride with the molecular formula C2H2Cl2. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Like most chlorocarbons, it is poorly soluble in water, but soluble in organic solvents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,1-Dichloroethene in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 1,1-Dichloroethene companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,1-Dichloroethene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,1-Dichloroethene include Dow, Kureha, Asahi Kasei, Solvay, Shandong XingLu Chemical, Juhua Group, Jiangsu Huatewei and Nantong Repair-air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,1-Dichloroethene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process
Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process
1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process
Others
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Industry
Organic Synthesis Intermediates
Others
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Kureha
Asahi Kasei
Solvay
Shandong XingLu Chemical
Juhua Group
Jiangsu Huatewei
Nantong Repair-air
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,1-Dichloroethene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,1-Dichloroethene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,1-Dichloroethene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,1-Dichloroethene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,1-Dichloroethene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,1-Dichloroethene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Siz
