Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl chloride series includes monochloroethylene, dichloroethylene, trichloroethylene, and tetrachloroethylene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene include BASF, Formosa Plastics, Occidental Petroleum, The Dow Chemical, Westlake Chemical, INEOS Vinyls UK, LG Chem, Reliance Industries and Tokuyama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl Chloride
Dichloroethylene
Trichloroethylene
Tetrachloroethylene
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyvinyl Chloride
Hydrochlorofluorocarbon
Solvent
Other
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Formosa Plastics
Occidental Petroleum
The Dow Chemical
Westlake Chemical
INEOS Vinyls UK
LG Chem
Reliance Industries
Tokuyama
Qatar Vinyl
Kureha
Asahi Kasei
Solvay
Shandong XingLu Chemical
Juhua Group
Jiangsu Huatewei
Nantong Repair-air
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Revenue by Companies
