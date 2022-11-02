Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle can be used in Automotive electric power steering system (EPS), new energy vehicle drive motors and some high-end micro motors, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle in global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered Neodymium Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle include Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, TDK, Daido Steel, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG and ZHmag. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Other

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drive Motor for Automotive

EPS

ABS

Brake control

Intake / exhaust system

Others

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

TDK

Daido Steel

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Mag

