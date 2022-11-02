Distilled Dimer Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distilled Dimer Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Distilled Dimer Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distilled Dimer Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distilled Dimer Acid include Kraton, Croda, Oleon, Florachem, Anqing Hongyu Shandong, Zanyu Technology, Shandong Huijin, Fujian Zhongde Energy and Jiangsu Yonglin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distilled Dimer Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based

Other

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nonreactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive Polyamide Resins

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distilled Dimer Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distilled Dimer Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distilled Dimer Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Distilled Dimer Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kraton

Croda

Oleon

Florachem

Anqing Hongyu Shandong

Zanyu Technology

Shandong Huijin

Fujian Zhongde Energy

Jiangsu Yonglin

Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distilled Dimer Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distilled Dimer Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distilled Dimer Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distilled Dimer Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distilled Dimer Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Distilled Dimer Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distilled Dimer Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distilled Dimer Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distilled Dimer Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

