Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Research Report 2022
Public Safety and Records Management Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)
Records Management (RMS)
Mobile Computing
Data Sharing
Segment by Application
Integrated Court Case Management
Jail Management
Law Enforcement
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
IBM
Abbott Informatics
Accenture
AccessData
Axon
Column Technologies
DFLABS
ESRI
Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
Motorola Solutions
Nuance Communications
Omnigo Software
Oracle
Palantir Technologies
Wynyard Group
Hyland
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)
1.2.3 Records Management (RMS)
1.2.4 Mobile Computing
1.2.5 Data Sharing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Integrated Court Case Management
1.3.3 Jail Management
1.3.4 Law Enforcement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 Public Saf
