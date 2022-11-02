Uncategorized

Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Research Report 2022

Public Safety and Records Management Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)

Records Management (RMS)

Mobile Computing

Data Sharing

Segment by Application

Integrated Court Case Management

Jail Management

Law Enforcement

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

IBM

Abbott Informatics

Accenture

AccessData

Axon

Column Technologies

DFLABS

ESRI

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Motorola Solutions

Nuance Communications

Omnigo Software

Oracle

Palantir Technologies

Wynyard Group

Hyland

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)
1.2.3 Records Management (RMS)
1.2.4 Mobile Computing
1.2.5 Data Sharing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Integrated Court Case Management
1.3.3 Jail Management
1.3.4 Law Enforcement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 Public Saf

 

