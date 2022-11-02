2021-2030 Report on Global Digital Testing as a Service Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Digital Testing as a Service market, covering market size for segment by type (Application Programming Interface (API) Testing, Functional Testing, etc.), by application (Manufacturing, Retail and Ecommerce, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Digital Testing as a Service from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Digital Testing as a Service market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Digital Testing as a Service including:

Accenture

Cognizant

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

Oracle

Wipro

QualiTest

Aspire Systems

Cigniti

Atos

NTT Data

Hexaware Technologies

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Micro Focus

SQS

TCS

Maveric Systems

Katalon

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Application Programming Interface (API) Testing

Functional Testing

Network Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Manufacturing

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecom, Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

BFSI

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Digital Testing as a Service Market Overview

1.1 Digital Testing as a Service Definition

1.2 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Digital Testing as a Service Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Digital Testing as a Service Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Digital Testing as a Service Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Digital Testing as a Service Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Testing as a Service Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Digital Testing as a Service Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Digital Testing as a Service Market by Type

3.1.1 Application Programming In

