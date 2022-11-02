Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Research Report 2022
B2B Electronic Commerce market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global B2B Electronic Commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Buyer-oriented E-commerce
Supplier-oriented E-commerce
Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
Segment by Application
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Amazon
Alibaba
Rakuten
IBM
SAP Hybris
Oracle
IndiaMART
Walmart
Mercateo
Magento (Adobe)
Global Sources
NetSuite
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Buyer-oriented E-commerce
1.2.3 Supplier-oriented E-commerce
1.2.4 Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.3.3 Large Enterprise
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 B2B Electronic Commerce Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 B2B Electronic Commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 B2B Electronic Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Dynamics
2.3.1 B2B Electronic Commerce Industry Trends
2.3.2 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Drivers
2.3.3 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Challenges
2.3.4 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top B2B Electronic Commerce Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top B2B Electronic Commerce Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-
