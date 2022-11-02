Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Research Report 2022
Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Segment by Application
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Continental
Qualcomm
NXP Semiconductors
Robert Bosch
Delphi Automotive
Intel
Infineon Technologies
Tomtom
Harman International
Nvidia Corporation
Autotalks
Cohda Wireless
Daimler
Audi
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
1.3.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
1.3.5 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
1.3.6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
1.3.7 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Restraints
3 C
