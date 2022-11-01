Global Acrylic Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Acrylic Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Staple

Filament

Segment by Application

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Company

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa)

Dralon

Aditya Birla

Jilin Chemical Fiber

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

Exlan Japan

Kaneka

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman Acrylics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Staple

1.2.3 Filament

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparels

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Outdoor

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylic Fiber Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Acrylic Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

