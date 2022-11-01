Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyester Biobased Biodegradable Plastics
PLA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics
PHA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics
Cellulose Biobased Biodegradable Plastics
Segment by Application
Packaging
Fiber
Agriculture
Medical
Others
By Company
BASF
DOW
Novamont
Natureworks
Metabolix
Corbion
Biome Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production
2.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics
