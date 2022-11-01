Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyester Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

PLA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

PHA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

Cellulose Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

Segment by Application

Packaging

Fiber

Agriculture

Medical

Others

By Company

BASF

DOW

Novamont

Natureworks

Metabolix

Corbion

Biome Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

1.2.3 PLA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

1.2.4 PHA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

1.2.5 Cellulose Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Fiber

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production

2.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

