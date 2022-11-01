Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiation shielding glass can protect people against ionizing radiation (interventional cardiology, CT scans, radiation therapy, etc). Lead glass, are considered crucial materials for protection against radiation exposure. As well as presenting tunable mechanical, chemical and optical properties, glasses that include lead can substantially absorb gamma, X-ray and neutron radiation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Shielding Lead Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Radiation Shielding Lead Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiation Shielding Lead Glass include Corning, EGB, SCHOTT, Anlan, Shenwang, Radiation Protection Products, Huikang, Huadong and Haerens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiation Shielding Lead Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm
Lead Equivalence: 2.2-3.3/10mm~12mm
Lead Equivalence: 3.6-4.8/15mm~18mm
Lead Equivalence: 4.4-5.4/20mm
Other
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nuclear
Medical
Others
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radiation Shielding Lead Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radiation Shielding Lead Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radiation Shielding Lead Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Radiation Shielding Lead Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corning
EGB
SCHOTT
Anlan
Shenwang
Radiation Protection Products
Huikang
Huadong
Haerens
Anchor-Ventana
Raybloc
TGP
Ray-Bar Engineering
Mayco Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Radiation Shielding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Shielding Lead Glass Compani
