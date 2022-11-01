Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coal Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Cabot Norit, Ingevity Corporation, Haycarb, Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon, China Energy Investment Corporation and ADA-ES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coal Based

Coconut Shell Based

Wood Based

Others

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Jacobi Carbons

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Cabot Norit

Ingevity Corporation

Haycarb

Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon

China Energy Investment Corporation

ADA-ES

Fujian Xinsen Carbon

MuLinSen Activated Carbon

Shanxi Xinhua Chemical

Boyce Carbon

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon

Fujian Zhixing

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Active Char Products

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Carbon

