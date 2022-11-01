Target Material for Solar Cell Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Target is a coating material for the application of physical vapor deposition technology. In the process of deposition, the film material will be impacted by electron beam, ion beam or discharge ion, just like the target being shot. Sputtering target, a kind of target, refers to the target used in vacuum sputtering to remove the coating. The types of targets include pure metals, alloys and compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Target Material for Solar Cell in global, including the following market information:
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Target Material for Solar Cell companies in 2021 (%)
The global Target Material for Solar Cell market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Target Material for Solar Cell include Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical and ULVAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Target Material for Solar Cell manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Target
Alloy Target
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mono-Si Solar Cell
Multi-Si Solar Cell
CdTe Solar Cell
CIGS Solar Cell
a-Si Solar Cell
Others
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Target Material for Solar Cell revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Target Material for Solar Cell revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Target Material for Solar Cell sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Target Material for Solar Cell sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Materion (Heraeus)
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Praxair
Plansee SE
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Hitachi Metals
Honeywell
Sumitomo Chemical
ULVAC
GRIKIN Advanced Material
TOSOH
Konfoong Materials International
Luvata
Fujian Acetron New Materials
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
FURAYA Metals
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
Umicore Thin Film Products
LT Metal
Advanced Nano Products
Enamcn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Target Material for Solar Cell Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Target Material for Solar Cell Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Target Material for Solar Cell Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Target Material for Solar Cell Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Target Material for Solar Cell Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Target Material for Solar Cell Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Target Material for Solar Cell Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Target Material for Solar Cell Compani
