Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A magnetic core is a piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability used to confine and guide magnetic fields in electrical, electromechanical and magnetic devices such as electromagnets, transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, magnetic recording heads, and magnetic assemblies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Magnetic Powder Core in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Industrial Magnetic Powder Core companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MPP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Magnetic Powder Core include Magnetics, Chang Sung Corporation, POCO Holding, ZheJiang NBTM KeDa (KDM), Micrometals, Hitachi Metals, Dongbu Electronic Materials, TDG and Samwha Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Magnetic Powder Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MPP
Sendust
High Flux
Fe-Si
Others
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solar Power
Automotive
Household Appliances
Wind Power
Others
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Magnetic Powder Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Magnetic Powder Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Magnetic Powder Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Industrial Magnetic Powder Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Magnetics
Chang Sung Corporation
POCO Holding
ZheJiang NBTM KeDa (KDM)
Micrometals
Hitachi Metals
Dongbu Electronic Materials
TDG
Samwha Electronics
DMEGC
CMSS Technology
Nanjing New Conda Magnetic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Magnetic Powder Core Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Magnetic Powd
