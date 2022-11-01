Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Patch Antennas
Helical Antennas
Choke-ring Antennas
Segment by Application
Smart Cities
Power Distribution
Precision Agriculture
Others
By Company
Trimble
Molex
Taoglas
Furuno Electric Co.?Ltd
Novatel Inc (Hexagon)
Maxtena
Tallysman Wireless Inc
PCTEL
Japan Radio Co
San Jose Technology, Inc
Antcom
Linx Technologies
2J Antennas
HUBER+SUHNER
Leica Geosystems
Stonex
Welotec GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Positioning Antenna
1.2 GNSS Positioning Antenna Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Patch Antennas
1.2.3 Helical Antennas
1.2.4 Choke-ring Antennas
1.3 GNSS Positioning Antenna Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Cities
1.3.3 Power Distribution
1.3.4 Precision Agriculture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global GNSS Posit
