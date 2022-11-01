Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Patch Antennas

Helical Antennas

Choke-ring Antennas

Segment by Application

Smart Cities

Power Distribution

Precision Agriculture

Others

By Company

Trimble

Molex

Taoglas

Furuno Electric Co.?Ltd

Novatel Inc (Hexagon)

Maxtena

Tallysman Wireless Inc

PCTEL

Japan Radio Co

San Jose Technology, Inc

Antcom

Linx Technologies

2J Antennas

HUBER+SUHNER

Leica Geosystems

Stonex

Welotec GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Positioning Antenna

1.2 GNSS Positioning Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Patch Antennas

1.2.3 Helical Antennas

1.2.4 Choke-ring Antennas

1.3 GNSS Positioning Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Smart Cities

1.3.3 Power Distribution

1.3.4 Precision Agriculture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global GNSS Positioning Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea GNSS Positioning Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GNSS Posit

