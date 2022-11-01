Uncategorized

Global Filament Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Filament Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Filament Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single Sided Tapes

Double Sided Tapes

Segment by Application

Bundling

Strapping

Insulation

Carton Sealing

Sealing

Others

By Company

3M

Intertape

Tesa

Canadian

Saint-Gobain Performance

Krush Adhesive Tape

Sekisui TA

Pro Tapes & Specialties

PPM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Filament Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Filament Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Sided Tapes
1.2.3 Double Sided Tapes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Filament Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bundling
1.3.3 Strapping
1.3.4 Insulation
1.3.5 Carton Sealing
1.3.6 Sealing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Filament Tapes Production
2.1 Global Filament Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Filament Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Filament Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Filament Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Filament Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Filament Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Filament Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Filament Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Filament Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Filament Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Filament Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Filament Tapes by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Filament Tape

 

