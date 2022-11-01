Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Single Processor Chipset
Multiprocessor Chipset
Segment by Application
Wireless Network
Smart Devices
Other
By Company
Adapteva Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Analog Devices Inc.
AnotherBrain
Apple Inc.
Applied Materials Inc.
Baidu Inc.
Broadcom Corporation
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited
Cerebras Systems
Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
Habana
Horizon Robotics
HPE
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Imagination Technologies Limited
Inbenta Technologies Inc.
Integrated Device Technology Inc.
Intel Corporation
Kalray
Kneron
Knuedge Inc.
NEC Corporation
Nervana Systems
Nokia
NovuMind
Numenta Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Rockchip
Rohm Semiconductor
SambaNova Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device
1.2 AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Processor Chipset
1.2.3 Multiprocessor Chipset
1.3 AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wireless Network
1.3.3 Smart Devices
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan AI Chipsets for Wireless Network
