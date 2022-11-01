Global Magnesium Metal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Magnesium Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
95%-97%
97%-99%
Above 99%
Segment by Application
Aluminium Alloys
Die-Casting
Desulphurization
Metal Reduction
Others
By Company
Wenxi YinGuang
Taiyuan Tongxiang
US Magnesium
Dead Sea
POSCO
RIMA
Solikamsk
Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin
Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Magnesium Metal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 95%-97%
1.2.3 97%-99%
1.2.4 Above 99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aluminium Alloys
1.3.3 Die-Casting
1.3.4 Desulphurization
1.3.5 Metal Reduction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Magnesium Metal Production
2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Magnesium Metal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Metal Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Magnesium Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Magnesium Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Magnesium Metal Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Magnesium Metal Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Magnesium Metal by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/