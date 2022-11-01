Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polysulfone (PSU) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polysulfone (PSU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polysulfone (PSU)
Polyarylsulfone (PES)
Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
Segment by Application
Electronics and Electrical
Vehicle Construction
Food Industry
Medical Industry
Other
By Company
Solvay
Basf
Sumitomo
Jiangmen Youju
Shandong Horan
Yanjian Technology
Sino Polymer
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polysulfone (PSU) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polysulfone (PSU)
1.2.3 Polyarylsulfone (PES)
1.2.4 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics and Electrical
1.3.3 Vehicle Construction
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Medical Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Production
2.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polysulfone (PSU) Sale
