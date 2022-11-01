PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PET felt is made of recycled PET (the type of plastic found in water or soda bottles) that becomes a soft, yet sturdy felt material. Durable in nature, PET felt offers great acoustic performance and can be recycled at the end of its life. PEF felt panels refer to the acoustics panels made of PET felt.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Felt Acoustic Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five PET Felt Acoustic Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global PET Felt Acoustic Panels market was valued at 324.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 456.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 7 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PET Felt Acoustic Panels include Woven Image, De Vorm, 3 Form LLC, Ezobord, Echo Jazz, Unika VAEV, Autex Acoustics, Baux Sweden and Acoufelt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PET Felt Acoustic Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

Below 7 mm

7-10 mm

10-15 mm

15-25 mm

Above 25 mm

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Application

Entertainment Application

Workplace Application

Industrial Application

Other

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PET Felt Acoustic Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PET Felt Acoustic Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PET Felt Acoustic Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies PET Felt Acoustic Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Woven Image

De Vorm

3 Form LLC

Ezobord

Echo Jazz

Unika VAEV

Autex Acoustics

Baux Sweden

Acoufelt

Ideal Felt

BuzziSpace

Suzhou Greenish New Material Technology

Zintra

Silent PET

Soften Oy

Kingkus

Intermedius

Feltkutur

Avenue Interior Systems

Nantong Ofisolution New Material

Shenzhen Vinco Soudproofing Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PET Felt Acoustic Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PET Felt Acoustic Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Felt Acoustic Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Felt Acoustic Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Felt Acoustic Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Felt Acoustic Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Felt Acoustic Panels Companies

