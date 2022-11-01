Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic rubbers (elastomers) are long-chain polymers with special chemical and physical as well as mechanical properties. These materials have chemical stability, high abrasion resistance, strength, and good dimensional stability. Many of these properties are imparted to theoriginal polymer through crosslinking agents and additives. Liquid Synthetic Rubber are low molecular weight, liquid polymers of synthetic rubber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Synthetic Rubber in global, including the following market information:

The global Liquid Synthetic Rubber market was valued at 384.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 557.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Isoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Synthetic Rubber include Cray Valley, H.B. Fuller, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Synthomer, Evonik Industries, GYC Group and Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Synthetic Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

