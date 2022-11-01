Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refractory grade bauxites (RGBs) are high-alumina materials used as aggregates in shaped and unshaped refractory linings suitable to withstand high temperature heating and a corrosive environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite market was valued at 1542.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2104.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite include Bosai Minerals, China Mineral Processing, Terra Goyana Mineradora, Shan Refractories Group, Yiyuande, Beijing Jinyu, Ashapura Minechem, Hongcheng New Material and Bautek Minerais Industriais, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 85%

Above 85%

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Foundry

Cement Industry

Glass Industry

Others

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosai Minerals

China Mineral Processing

Terra Goyana Mineradora

Shan Refractories Group

Yiyuande

Beijing Jinyu

Ashapura Minechem

Hongcheng New Material

Bautek Minerais Industriais

LKAB Minerals

Yangquan Rongshi

Sinocean

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refractory Grade Bauxite Players in Global Market



