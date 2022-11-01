Global Round Steel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Round Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Round Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Low-carbon Steel

Carbon Steel

High-carbon Steel

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Building

Others

By Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Round Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Round Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Low-carbon Steel

1.2.3 Carbon Steel

1.2.4 High-carbon Steel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Round Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Round Steel Production

2.1 Global Round Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Round Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Round Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Round Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Round Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Round Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Round Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Round Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Round Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Round Steel Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Round Steel Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Round Steel by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Round Steel Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Round

