Rosin Sizing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rosin Sizing Agent (a kind of internal sizing agent for papermaking auxiliary pulp. It can endow paper and cardboard with ink resistance, water resistance, emulsion resistance, corrosion resistance and other properties to improve their smoothness, strength and service life.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosin Sizing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Rosin Sizing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rosin Sizing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acid Rosin Sizing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rosin Sizing Agent include Hangzhou Hanghua Halima Chemical Co., Ltd., Solenis, SEIKO PMC VIETNAM CO., LTD., Modern Chemical Industry co., ltd., Wuxi Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Nanchang Longran Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rosin Sizing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acid Rosin Sizing Agent
Neutral Rosin Sizing Agent
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper and Cardboard
Paints and Coatings
Textiles and Fibers
Others
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hangzhou Hanghua Halima Chemical Co., Ltd.
Solenis
SEIKO PMC VIETNAM CO., LTD.
Modern Chemical Industry co., ltd.
Wuxi Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
Arakawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Nanchang Longran Industrial Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rosin Sizing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rosin Sizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rosin Sizing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosin Sizing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Sizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications