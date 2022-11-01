Rosin Sizing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rosin Sizing Agent (a kind of internal sizing agent for papermaking auxiliary pulp. It can endow paper and cardboard with ink resistance, water resistance, emulsion resistance, corrosion resistance and other properties to improve their smoothness, strength and service life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosin Sizing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rosin-sizing-agent-forecast-2022-2028-927

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rosin Sizing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosin Sizing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Rosin Sizing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosin Sizing Agent include Hangzhou Hanghua Halima Chemical Co., Ltd., Solenis, SEIKO PMC VIETNAM CO., LTD., Modern Chemical Industry co., ltd., Wuxi Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Nanchang Longran Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rosin Sizing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acid Rosin Sizing Agent

Neutral Rosin Sizing Agent

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper and Cardboard

Paints and Coatings

Textiles and Fibers

Others

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rosin Sizing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hangzhou Hanghua Halima Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solenis

SEIKO PMC VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Modern Chemical Industry co., ltd.

Wuxi Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanchang Longran Industrial Co., Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-rosin-sizing-agent-forecast-2022-2028-927

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rosin Sizing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rosin Sizing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rosin Sizing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rosin Sizing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosin Sizing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Sizing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Sizing Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rosin Sizing Agent Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-rosin-sizing-agent-forecast-2022-2028-927

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications