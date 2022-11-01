Polyester Artificial Marble Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester artificial marble is made of unsaturated polyester resin as a binder, and stone powder and gravel are used as fillers. Hard artificial marble.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Artificial Marble in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyester Artificial Marble companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Artificial Marble market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pour Forming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Artificial Marble include Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Durat, MARMIL, Hanex, CXUN and Wanfeng Compound Stone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Artificial Marble manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pour Forming
Compression Molding
Bulk Scrap Molding
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tub
Wall Panel
Others
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Staron(SAMSUNG)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
Durat
MARMIL
Hanex
CXUN
Wanfeng Compound Stone
XiShi Group
PengXiang Industry
Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co.,Ltd
New SunShine Stone
