Polyester Artificial Marble Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyester artificial marble is made of unsaturated polyester resin as a binder, and stone powder and gravel are used as fillers. Hard artificial marble.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Artificial Marble in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-polyester-artificial-marble-forecast-2022-2028-838

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polyester Artificial Marble companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Artificial Marble market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pour Forming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Artificial Marble include Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Durat, MARMIL, Hanex, CXUN and Wanfeng Compound Stone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Artificial Marble manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pour Forming

Compression Molding

Bulk Scrap Molding

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tub

Wall Panel

Others

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polyester Artificial Marble sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co.,Ltd

New SunShine Stone

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polyester-artificial-marble-forecast-2022-2028-838

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Artificial Marble Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Artificial Marble Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Artificial Marble Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Artificial Marble Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Artificial Marble Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Artificial Marble Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Artificial Marble Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Artificial Marble Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polyester-artificial-marble-forecast-2022-2028-838

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications