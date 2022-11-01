Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
Other
Segment by Application
Buildings
Coldrooms
Pipes
Vessels
Others
By Company
BASF (DE)
Xingda Foam (CN)
Sulzer (CH)
NOVA Chemicals (US)
ACH Foam Technologies (US)
Knauf industries (FR)
INEOS Styrenics (CH)
Ravago Group
Synthos (PL)
NexKemia (CA)
Atlas EPS (US)
Sunde Group (NR)
Synbra (NL)
Jackon
Nijiaxiang Group (CN)
Flint Hills Resources (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.3 Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Buildings
1.3.3 Coldrooms
1.3.4 Pipes
1.3.5 Vessels
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production
2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermal Insulation
