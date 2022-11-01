Uncategorized

Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore
1 2 minutes read

Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

Other

Segment by Application

Buildings

Coldrooms

Pipes

Vessels

Others

By Company

BASF (DE)

Xingda Foam (CN)

Sulzer (CH)

NOVA Chemicals (US)

ACH Foam Technologies (US)

Knauf industries (FR)

INEOS Styrenics (CH)

Ravago Group

Synthos (PL)

NexKemia (CA)

Atlas EPS (US)

Sunde Group (NR)

Synbra (NL)

Jackon

Nijiaxiang Group (CN)

Flint Hills Resources (US)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.3 Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Buildings
1.3.3 Coldrooms
1.3.4 Pipes
1.3.5 Vessels
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production
2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermal Insulation

 

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

