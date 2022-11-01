SHP Graphite Electrode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of SHP Graphite Electrode in global, including the following market information:
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five SHP Graphite Electrode companies in 2021 (%)
The global SHP Graphite Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dimeter 100mm-350mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SHP Graphite Electrode include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SHP Graphite Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dimeter 100mm-350mm
Dimeter 351mm-500mm
Dimeter 501mm-700mm
Dimeter 701mm-800mm
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Arc Furnace Steel
Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Showa Denko K.K
Fangda Carbon New Material
GrafTech International
Graphite India Limited (GIL)
HEG Limited
Tokai Carbon
SEC Carbon, Ltd
Energoprom Group
Jilin Carbon
Kaifeng Carbon
Nantong Yangzi Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SHP Graphite Electrode Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SHP Graphite Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SHP Graphite Electrode Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies
4 Sights by Product
