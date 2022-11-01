SHP Graphite Electrode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SHP Graphite Electrode in global, including the following market information:

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five SHP Graphite Electrode companies in 2021 (%)

The global SHP Graphite Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dimeter 100mm-350mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SHP Graphite Electrode include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SHP Graphite Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dimeter 100mm-350mm

Dimeter 351mm-500mm

Dimeter 501mm-700mm

Dimeter 701mm-800mm

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies SHP Graphite Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showa Denko K.K

Fangda Carbon New Material

GrafTech International

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

Tokai Carbon

SEC Carbon, Ltd

Energoprom Group

Jilin Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SHP Graphite Electrode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SHP Graphite Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SHP Graphite Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SHP Graphite Electrode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SHP Graphite Electrode Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

