Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Research Report 2022
Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Diode
IGBT
MOSFET
Bipolar Transistor (BJT)
Thyristor
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial Control
Consumer Electronics
Communication
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Infineon Technologies
Onsemi
Fuji Electric
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporatio
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
STMicroelectronics
Liffelfuse
Texas Instruments
ROHM Semiconductor
Semekron
Diodes Incorporated
Littelfuse (IXYS)
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Magnachip
Vishay Intertechnology
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
Nexperia
Kyocera
Resources Group
Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics
Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology
Jilin Sino-Microelectronics
Wuxi NCE Power
Good-Ark
Galaxy
Lion
Jiangsu JieJie Microelectronics
R&D Electronics
Oriental Semiconductor
Shanghai Prisemi Electronics
Microchip
Sanken Electric
Semtech
Danfoss
Bosch
KEC
Wolfspeed
PANJIT Group
Unisonic Technologies
Niko Semiconductor
BYD
JSC Mikron
StarPower
OmniVision Technologies
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
WeEn Semiconductors
MacMic Science & Technolog
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Diode
1.2.3 IGBT
1.2.4 MOSFET
1.2.5 Bipolar Transistor (BJT)
1.2.6 Thyristor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industrial Control
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Communication
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Industry Trends
2.3.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Drivers
2.3.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Challenges
2.3.4 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
