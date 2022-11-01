Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Research Report 2022

Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Diode

IGBT

MOSFET

Bipolar Transistor (BJT)

Thyristor

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial Control

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Infineon Technologies

Onsemi

Fuji Electric

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporatio

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Liffelfuse

Texas Instruments

ROHM Semiconductor

Semekron

Diodes Incorporated

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Magnachip

Vishay Intertechnology

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Nexperia

Kyocera

Resources Group

Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

Wuxi NCE Power

Good-Ark

Galaxy

Lion

Jiangsu JieJie Microelectronics

R&D Electronics

Oriental Semiconductor

Shanghai Prisemi Electronics

Microchip

Sanken Electric

Semtech

Danfoss

Bosch

KEC

Wolfspeed

PANJIT Group

Unisonic Technologies

Niko Semiconductor

BYD

JSC Mikron

StarPower

OmniVision Technologies

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

WeEn Semiconductors

MacMic Science & Technolog

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Diode

1.2.3 IGBT

1.2.4 MOSFET

1.2.5 Bipolar Transistor (BJT)

1.2.6 Thyristor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial Control

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Communication

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Industry Trends

2.3.2 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Power Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players



