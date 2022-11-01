Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a widely used elastomer prized for its high-temperature resistance and flexible, non-stick nature. It is odorless, tasteless, mold and bacteria-resistant, and hydrophobic, making it an excellent choice for any type of product that comes in contact with food. Food grade silicone offers the strength and stress resistance required to manufacture baking trays, bottle dispensers, and other products for the kitchen and throughout the home. It can also be used to manufacture the gaskets and seals used in industrial cooking appliances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-component Liquid Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber include Dow, Momentive, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Wacker Chemicals, Elkem, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, Tianci Materials and Jiangsu Tianchen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-component Liquid Rubber

Two-component Liquid Rubber

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Contact Products

Home Appliance Components

Water Contact

Baby Care Products

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Momentive

ShinEtsu

KCC Corporation

Wacker Chemicals

Elkem

Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

Tianci Materials

Jiangsu Tianchen

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Contact Liquid Silicone Rubber Players in Global Market



