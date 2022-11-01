Aviation Grade Superalloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Superalloy is a kind of metal material based on iron, nickel and cobalt, which can work under high temperature above 600 ? and certain stress for a long time. It has excellent high temperature strength, good oxidation and thermal corrosion resistance, good fatigue performance, fracture toughness and other comprehensive properties, and is also known as “Superalloy.”
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Grade Superalloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Aviation Grade Superalloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aviation Grade Superalloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel Based Superalloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aviation Grade Superalloy include Precision Castparts Corporation, ATI, Haynes, Carpenter, Aperam, Eramet Group, AMG, Hitachi Metals and CMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aviation Grade Superalloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nickel Based Superalloy
Iron Based Superalloy
Cobalt Based Superalloy
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Turbine Blade
Guide Vane
Turbine Disk
Combustion Chamber
Others
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aviation Grade Superalloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aviation Grade Superalloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aviation Grade Superalloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Aviation Grade Superalloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Precision Castparts Corporation
ATI
Haynes
Carpenter
Aperam
Eramet Group
AMG
Hitachi Metals
CMK Group
VDM
Nippon Yakin Kogyo
Doncasters
Fushun Special Steel
CISRI Gaona
ZhongKe Sannai New Materials
BaoSteel
ANSTEEL
Western Superconducting Technologies
Jiangsu Longda Superalloy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aviation Grade Superalloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aviation Grade Superalloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aviation Grade Superalloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aviation Grade Superalloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aviation Grade Superalloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aviation Grade Superalloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aviation Grade Superallo
