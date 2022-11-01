Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation in global, including the following market information:
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Viscosity Glue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation include Baker Hughes, CNPC, Flowchem, Innospec, LiquidPower Specialty Products, NuGenTec, Oilflux, Qflo and Sino Oil King Shine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Viscosity Glue
Low Viscosity Glue
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Natural Gas Liquid Transportation
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Transportation
Others
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baker Hughes
CNPC
Flowchem
Innospec
LiquidPower Specialty Products
NuGenTec
Oilflux
Qflo
Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
Superchem Technology
Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drag Reducing Agent for Gas Transportation Product Type
3.8 T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Drag Reducing Agent for Oil Transportation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications