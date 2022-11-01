Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes in global, including the following market information:

The global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/145787/global-glassfiberreinforced-plastic-pipes-forecast-market-2022-2028-298

Polyester Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes include Kolon Industries, Amiblu Holding, Megha Fiber Glass Industries and Fibrex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145787/global-glassfiberreinforced-plastic-pipes-forecast-market-2022-2028-298

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Product Type

3.8 T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145787/global-glassfiberreinforced-plastic-pipes-forecast-market-2022-2028-298

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/