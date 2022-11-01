Global Functional Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Functional Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lightweight
Waterproof
Breathable
Workwear
Fancy
Enviromental Considerations
Segment by Application
Health
Fitness
Military
Industrial
By Company
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
NILIT CORPORATE
TOYOBO
Unifi
Ha-MeemDenimsLtd
BeximcoDenimLtd
BafangWeaving
BlueDiamond
AshimaDenim
AarveeDenim
Santanderina
Tavex
ClassicDenimMills
HantexDenim
MoufungDenim
CentralFabrics
Kurabo
JapanBlueGroup
DenimAreaIndustrieS
BertoE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lightweight
1.2.3 Waterproof
1.2.4 Breathable
1.2.5 Workwear
1.2.6 Fancy
1.2.7 Enviromental Considerations
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Health
1.3.3 Fitness
1.3.4 Military
1.3.5 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Fabric Production
2.1 Global Functional Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Functional Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Functional Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Functional Fabric Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Functional Fabric Sales by Region (2017-2022)
