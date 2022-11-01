Uncategorized

Global MF&UF Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

MF&UF Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MF&UF Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Organic MF&UF Membrane

Inorganic MF&UF Membrane

Segment by Application

Drinking Water

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & Food

Other

By Company

Asahi Kasei

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

KMS

GE Water & Process Technologies

Toyobo

KUBOTA

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Evoqua

X-Flow (Pentair)

IMT

Lenntech

Synder Filtration

MICRODYN-NADIR

Membrana

CLARCOR Industrial Air

TriSep

Koch

Evoqua Water Technologies

Degremont Technologies

Applied Membranes

United Envirotech(Memstar)

BASF(inge GmbH)

TriSep

Synder Filtration

Dow

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Litree

Origin Water

MOTIMO

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 MF&UF Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic MF&UF Membrane
1.2.3 Inorganic MF&UF Membrane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drinking Water
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Food
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global MF&UF Membrane Production
2.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global MF&UF Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global MF&UF Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global MF&UF Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global MF&UF Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global MF&UF Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales MF&UF Membrane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global MF&UF Membrane Revenue by Region
 

 

