Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
?-Hydroxy acids, or alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), are a class of chemical compounds that consist of a carboxylic acid with a hydroxyl group substituent on the adjacent (alpha) carbon. Prominent examples are glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid, and citric acid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Hydroxy Acids in global, including the following market information:
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Alpha Hydroxy Acids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alpha Hydroxy Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glycolic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alpha Hydroxy Acids include Crosschem, Dupont, Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Ava Chemicals, Dow, Parchem, H Plus Limited and Airedale Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alpha Hydroxy Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glycolic
Lactic
Citric
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Hair Care
Make Up
Fragrances
Other
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alpha Hydroxy Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alpha Hydroxy Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alpha Hydroxy Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Alpha Hydroxy Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crosschem
Dupont
Mehul Dye Chem Industries
Ava Chemicals
Dow
Parchem
H Plus Limited
Airedale Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha Hydroxy Acids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alpha Hydroxy Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Hydroxy Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha Hydroxy Acids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Hydroxy Acids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha Hydroxy Acids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Hydroxy Acids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alpha Hydroxy
