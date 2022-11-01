Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
MOSFETs
Discrete IGBT
IGBT Module
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial & Power
Consumer
Computing & Communications
Others
By Company
Infineon
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Hitachi
Semikron
Danfoss
ROHM
Vincotech
Renesas
Toshiba
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Semiconductors and Modules
1.2 Power Semiconductors and Modules Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 MOSFETs
1.2.3 Discrete IGBT
1.2.4 IGBT Module
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Power Semiconductors and Modules Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Industrial & Power
1.3.4 Consumer
1.3.5 Computing & Communications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
