Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

MOSFETs

Discrete IGBT

IGBT Module

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

By Company

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi

Semikron

Danfoss

ROHM

Vincotech

Renesas

Toshiba

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Semiconductors and Modules

1.2 Power Semiconductors and Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 MOSFETs

1.2.3 Discrete IGBT

1.2.4 IGBT Module

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Power Semiconductors and Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial & Power

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Computing & Communications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Power Semiconductors and Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Power Semiconductors and Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)



