Global Stationery Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Single Side Tape
Double Side Tape
Segment by Application
School
Government and Commercial
Home and Hobby
Others
By Company
3M
KOKUYO
Nichiban
KING JIM
KAMOI KAKOSHI
Shanghai M&G Stationery
Deli
Shenzhen Comix Group
Yonghe Adhesive Products
JinghuaTape
Yongguan
Production by Region
North America
China
Japan
Europe
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Stationery Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stationery Tape
1.2 Stationery Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Stationery Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Side Tape
1.2.3 Double Side Tape
1.3 Stationery Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Stationery Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 School
1.3.3 Government and Commercial
1.3.4 Home and Hobby
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Stationery Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Stationery Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Stationery Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Stationery Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Stationery Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 China Stationery Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 Japan Stationery Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Europe Stationery Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Stationery Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Stationery Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
