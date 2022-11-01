Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde include Berje, NIPA Laboratories, Penta Manufacturing, D&O Chemical, Givaudan Corporation, Quest International Fragrances, Chemical Dynamics, CHEM-FLEUR and Haarmann & Revmer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Chemical Grade

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food &beverages

Household &Personal care

Agriculture

Healthcare

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berje

NIPA Laboratories

Penta Manufacturing

D&O Chemical

Givaudan Corporation

Quest International Fragrances

Chemical Dynamics

CHEM-FLEUR

Haarmann & Revmer

Universal Oil Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Cinnamaldehyde Companies

