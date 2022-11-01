Global Balun Transformers Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Multilayer Balun Transformers
Single-layer Balun Transformers
Segment by Application
Drones
Smart Wearables
Wireless Infrastructures
Others
By Company
Anaren
MACOM
STMicroelectronics
Pulse Electronics
Murata Electronics
TDK
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Balun Transformers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Balun Transformers
1.2 Balun Transformers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Balun Transformers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Multilayer Balun Transformers
1.2.3 Single-layer Balun Transformers
1.3 Balun Transformers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Balun Transformers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drones
1.3.3 Smart Wearables
1.3.4 Wireless Infrastructures
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Balun Transformers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Balun Transformers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Balun Transformers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Balun Transformers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Balun Transformers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Balun Transformers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Balun Transformers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Balun Transformers Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Balun Transformers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Balun Transformer
