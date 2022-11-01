Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bio-based Glycerol Method
Others
Segment by Application
Daily Chemical Products
Glass Paper
Plasticizer
Other
By Company
ADM
Oleon
Avantium
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol
1.2 Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bio-based Glycerol Method
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Daily Chemical Products
1.3.3 Glass Paper
1.3.4 Plasticizer
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bio-based 1,2-Propanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bio-based 1,2-Propaned
