Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Sensing Distance below 5 mm

Sensing Distance 5~15 mm

Sensing Distance 15~30 mm

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Automotive

Defense

Energy

Others

By Company

SICK

BALLUFF

Baumer

Carlo Gavazzi

Ifm electronic

Omron

Peppert +Fuchs

RS RPO

SIE Sensoric

Telemecanique Sensors

Tempatron

Turck

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Capacitive Proximity Sensing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capacitive Proximity Sensing

1.2 Capacitive Proximity Sensing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sensing Distance below 5 mm

1.2.3 Sensing Distance 5~15 mm

1.2.4 Sensing Distance 15~30 mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Capacitive Proximity Sensing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Defense

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Capacitive Proximity Sensing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Capacitive Proximity Sensing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Capacitive Proximity Sensing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Capacitive Proximity Sensing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Capacitive Proximity Sensing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Capacitive Proximity Sen

