Global Permanent Adhesives Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Liquid Permanent Adhesives

Solid Permanent Adhesives

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Transportation

Architectural

Packing

Others

By Company

Michaels

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

HERMA

UPM Raflatac

DuPont

Western States

MONTANA CANS

Tarifold

General Formulations

Franklin International

FLEXcon

Haoqian Yinshuabaozhuang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Permanent Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Permanent Adhesives
1.2 Permanent Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Permanent Adhesives
1.2.3 Solid Permanent Adhesives
1.3 Permanent Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Architectural
1.3.5 Packing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufactu

 

