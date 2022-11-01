Global Permanent Adhesives Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Liquid Permanent Adhesives
Solid Permanent Adhesives
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Transportation
Architectural
Packing
Others
By Company
Michaels
Weber Marking Systems GmbH
HERMA
UPM Raflatac
DuPont
Western States
MONTANA CANS
Tarifold
General Formulations
Franklin International
FLEXcon
Haoqian Yinshuabaozhuang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Permanent Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Permanent Adhesives
1.2 Permanent Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Permanent Adhesives
1.2.3 Solid Permanent Adhesives
1.3 Permanent Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Architectural
1.3.5 Packing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Permanent Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Permanent Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufactu
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/